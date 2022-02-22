UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie fight card

There are two titles up for grabs at UFC 273 on April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event sees reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski go up against Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie.’ In the co-main, Aljamain Sterling makes his first title defense in a rematch vs. Petr Yan, who was disqualified and thus lost his belt after a very illegal knee to Sterling’s head in a fight Yan was otherwise on his way to winning.

Also on this card is a women’s bantamweight scrap between Irene Aldana and Aspen Ladd, women’s strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres, and former middleweight interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum versus rising contender Nassourdine Imavov.

We don’t have a bout order set but here are the fights listed for UFC 273 at the moment. As always, the card is subject to change:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis

Anthony Hernandez vs. Albert Duraev

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez