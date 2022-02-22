UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie fight card

There are two titles up for grabs at UFC 273 on April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event sees reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski go up against Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie.’ In the co-main, Aljamain Sterling makes his first title defense in a rematch vs. Petr Yan, who was disqualified and thus lost his belt after a very illegal knee to Sterling’s head in a fight Yan was otherwise on his way to winning.
Also on this card is a women’s bantamweight scrap between Irene Aldana and Aspen Ladd, women’s strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres, and former middleweight interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum versus rising contender Nassourdine Imavov.
We don’t have a bout order set but here are the fights listed for UFC 273 at the moment. As always, the card is subject to change:
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis
Anthony Hernandez vs. Albert Duraev
Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez
Loading comments...