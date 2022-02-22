Video: Pro boxer hits power double leg takedown to open fight

If Max Holloway can lay claim to being the best boxer in MMA, why can’t Daniel Baiz take the title of best wrestler in boxing? Baiz, who doesn’t have a recorded mixed martial arts bout – either pro or amateur – officially recorded to his name, looks like he’s all set to step in the cage next time around. That’s after a NABF junior super welterweight title fight against Ermal Hadribeaj in which Baiz opened the first round with a power double leg takedown.

The fight took place in the co-main event of Global Legion FC 20, in Rock Hill, SC on February 19th. The event aired live on Fite TV, who posted a clip of the surprise miscue on Twitter.

Thought that was a well-executed double leg takedown that you see in #MMA, but he must have forgotten this was a #boxing match.



From last night's Global Legion FC 20 on #FITE pic.twitter.com/C2aKy1KxmA — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

“I’ve been working harder than ever for this moment,” Baiz (14-3-1) wrote in a post to his Instagram account shortly before the event. Unfortunately it seems not all the work was on throwing punches.

Official results for the GLFC 20 fight card have yet to be released, although if Hadribeaj’s Facebook account is anything to go by, it appears he walked away with the victory.

Earlier on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson’s son Raja took the second fight of his young amateur career, winning by submission. Fortunately for him, that one actually was an MMA bout. No word yet on what Baiz is planning for his next move.