Video: Fighter hits power double leg takedown to open boxing match

Note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the fighter in the video as Daniel Baiz, who competed in the co-main event at GLFC 20.

If Max Holloway can lay claim to being the best boxer in MMA, why can’t Alberto Blas take the title of best wrestler in boxing? Blas (3-3 in MMA) looks like he’s not quite ready to step into the boxing ring just yet. That’s after a boxing bout on the Global Legion FC 20 undercard in which ‘El Indio’ opened the first round with a power double leg takedown.

GLFC 20 took place in Rock Hill, SC on February 19th. The event aired live on Fite TV, who posted a clip of the surprise miscue on Twitter.

Thought that was a well-executed double leg takedown that you see in #MMA, but he must have forgotten this was a #boxing match.



From last night's Global Legion FC 20 on #FITE pic.twitter.com/C2aKy1KxmA — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Official results for the GLFC 20 fight card have yet to be released. So there’s no word yet on whether Blas’ unorthodox tactics and MMA angles earned him a DQ loss, or helped push him on to victory.

Also on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson’s son Raja took the second fight of his young amateur career, winning by submission. Fortunately for him, that one actually was an MMA bout.