Jan Blachowicz says ‘legendary Polish power’ was ‘secret’ to victory against Israel Adesanya

As the only man to defeat Israel Adesanya in the UFC, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz credits his ‘legendary Polish power’ as the difference-maker in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 259.

Blachowicz, who defeated Adesanya on all three judges' scorecards, shared his secret to victory during a recent interview with Sportsnaut (h/t MMA News).

“It was because I’m Jan Blachowicz, they are not,” Blachowicz said. “This is the biggest difference. In this fight, I took my legendary Polish power with me. That’s it. This is the secret, legendary Polish power. If I don’t forget it in the hotel room I beat everybody. If I forget it, not.”

Blachowicz’ power was key to his success, but it was the Pole’s wrestling and takedowns that secured him the victory on fight night. The 38-year-old used a mix of striking and takedowns to get the better of ‘The Last Stylebender’ in the latter half of the fight. He won via unanimous decision.

Blachowicz's legendary Polish power was peculiarly absent in his follow-up fight at UFC 267, however, as the MMA veteran lost his light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira after being knocked out in the second round. He is expected to return to the Octagon to take on top-three light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic later this year.