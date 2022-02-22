Bisping: Darren Till is telling me some ‘truly terrifying’ things about Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping says Darren Till is telling him some ‘truly terrifying’ things about Khamazat Chimaev while training with ‘Borz’ at Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

Bisping was scarce on details but hinted Chimaev outworks everyone in the gym and pushes a pace seldom seen by fighters of his generation.

“I am hearing things about Khamzat that are truly terrifying. As I said Darren Till is out there, I’ve got a bunch of friends out there in Sweden, they’re filming, Blockasset is a company that I’m involved with,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (h/t BJPenn.com).

“They are calling me up and saying ‘holy f***ing s***, Khamzat is the real deal’. He works his ass off, trains like a motherf***er, lifting weights, pushing everyone in the room, great stand-up, great wrestling.”

Chimaev is just 4-0 in the UFC since making his Octagon debut in 2020 but many believe the Chechnan-born talent to be the future of the promotion and perhaps MMA as a whole.

Chimaev has been linked to a fight against No. 2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns, but the UFC has yet to sign off on the bout.

The undefeated, 10-0 fighter is currently helping Till with his wrestling in Sweden (see here) and is expected to return to the Octagon no later than April.