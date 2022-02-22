Kevin Lee explains what sets him apart from ‘your average UFC champion’

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee has been pushing for a 165-pound division for years now. At one point, he even became optimistic enough to believe that the UFC will eventually open up this new weight class.

That, of course, didn’t pan out. Lee, however, is getting a chance to be a pioneer of this new division at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC. And given his proclaimed competitive drive despite the money he’s making, “The Motown Phenom” is already looking forward to a dominant run at 165 pounds.

“It’s one thing to be a UFC lightweight champ. You could be the greatest and all that. But one thing I noticed is no matter how good you are, like, Georges St-Pierre is the greatest of all time. It’s really hard to dispute that,” the 29-year-old Lee told MMA Junkie Radio in a recent interview.

“But as soon as somebody like Kamaru Usman starts winning a couple of fights, all of a sudden, they’ll write all that off, anyway. So I feel like this is gonna be something that sets me apart from just your average UFC champion.”

Lee will make his Eagle FC debut against fellow UFC alum Diego Sanchez at Eagle FC 46 on March 11th in Miami.