Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 155

UFC Vegas 48 recap: Jamahal Hill has arrived, Jim Miller gets another KO, Joaquin Buckley wins with Dale Brown in his corner - 2:46

Israel Adesanya’s manager wants to see all fighter pay disclosed - 20:29

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/2/20/22937946/israel-adesanya-manager-would-like-fighter-pay-disclosed-believes-create-more-leverage-for-athletes

Kevin Lee claims he’s making more in Eagle FC than some UFC champions - 30:37

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/2/19/22941959/ufc-news-kevin-lee-claims-khabib-nurmagomedov-promotion-pays-more-than-ufc-champions-eagle-fc-mma

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 36:30

Kell Brook does the thinkable, stops Amir Khan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxkocX8pDvA

Extremely jacked Chad Mendes wins BKFC debut

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1495234891767816193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1495235609379721219

Chance Rencountre gets his ribs broken by Andrey Koreshkov

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1495242544158027779

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaNmBSQp6ZR/

