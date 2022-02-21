 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Son of Rampage, Raja Jackson wins MMA bout by submission

The progeny of one of MMA’s most famous knockout artists appears to have a slightly different set of tricks up his sleeve.

By Zane Simon
Raja Jackson grabs an anaconda choke against Malique Lee at Global Legion FC 20.
The man once known as ‘Slam-page’ may have rocketed to fame as one of MMA’s most dangerous KO threats, but there was a time – early in his career – when he was a fully capable submission threat as well. Half of Jackson’s first 10 MMA victories came via tap out, even including a victory via armbar.

So perhaps its just the continuation of a family tradition that the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s son Raja Jackson recently picked up the first submission victory of his young amateur MMA career, taking his overall record to 2-0.

Back in March of last year, Jackson uploaded a video to his Facebook page, announcing his the start of his son’s journey into fighting:

“Y’all meet my next-to-the-youngest son, Raja. Raja been training with Antonio McKee for a couple of months now. If he take it serious, he’s gonna be one of the greats.”

And in a recent post to his Twitter account, the former PRIDE, UFC, & Bellator star gave fans another look at ‘Da Clone’’s skills inside the cage. Jackson beat 0-0 amateur Malique Lee in one of the opening bouts at Global Legion FC 20 in Rock Hill, SC. Starting from a sprawl, Jackson worked the front headlock into a slick anaconda choke for the submission finish. Check out the video below:

