Video: Son of Rampage, Raja Jackson wins MMA bout by submission

The man once known as ‘Slam-page’ may have rocketed to fame as one of MMA’s most dangerous KO threats, but there was a time – early in his career – when he was a fully capable submission threat as well. Half of Jackson’s first 10 MMA victories came via tap out, even including a victory via armbar.

So perhaps its just the continuation of a family tradition that the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s son Raja Jackson recently picked up the first submission victory of his young amateur MMA career, taking his overall record to 2-0.

Back in March of last year, Jackson uploaded a video to his Facebook page, announcing his the start of his son’s journey into fighting:

“Y’all meet my next-to-the-youngest son, Raja. Raja been training with Antonio McKee for a couple of months now. If he take it serious, he’s gonna be one of the greats.”

And in a recent post to his Twitter account, the former PRIDE, UFC, & Bellator star gave fans another look at ‘Da Clone’’s skills inside the cage. Jackson beat 0-0 amateur Malique Lee in one of the opening bouts at Global Legion FC 20 in Rock Hill, SC. Starting from a sprawl, Jackson worked the front headlock into a slick anaconda choke for the submission finish. Check out the video below: