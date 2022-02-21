‘My hands will change your life’, Jamahal Hill beefs with Volkan Oezdemir after UFC Vegas 48 victory

Jamahal Hill showed up in his UFC main event debut over the weekend, defeating Johnny Walker with a brutal (and bizarre) KO. The win earned Hill a Performance of the Night bonus and will likely bounce him up a few rungs on the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings.

The win may also pave the way for Hill to take on some of the better known names within the division. And he’s already started beefing with one of them.

Shortly after Hill’s win former UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir decided to let the world know he was “still doubting” Hill’s skills. That provoked a spicy response from ‘Sweet Dreams’.

“I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last two fights!.” wrote Hill before pointing out that one of those fights was to someone making their UFC debut. “My hands will change your life think it’s a game and fuck around and find out!”

Oezdemir’s last two fights have ended in losses. Most recently, at UFC 267 in October, he lost to Magomed Ankalaev by unanimous decision. Before that he was KO’d by Jiří Procházka.

Procházka was making his UFC debut. However, he’s no amateur. The Czech fighter is a former RIZIN light heavyweight champion. After beating Oezdemir he handed Dominick Reyes a brutal KO loss. He has since been rewarded with a UFC title fight against champion Glover Teixeira. That fight is set for UFC 274 on May 7.

Hill sports a 10-1 (1 NC) record. The only blemish to his career is a loss to Paul Craig in which Hill suffered a dislocated arm. He debuted for the promotion in 2019 with a TKO win on the Contender Series.

He followed that up with a win over Darko Stosic. Hill then fought to a no contest with Kidson Abreu. Initially Hill won the bout by TKO, but the win was overturned when Hill tested positive for Marijuana.

After that he scored an impressive TKO win over Ovince St. Preux. The Craig loss came next, but Hill bounced back with a first round KO of Jimmy Crute.

Hill currently sits at twelfth place on the light heavyweight rankings. Four spots below Oezdemir.