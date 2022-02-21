Bellator 274: Chance Rencountre suffers lung and kidney injuries in loss to Andrey Koreshkov

Chance Rencountre had a painful end to his co-main event showing at this weekend’s Bellator 274. The bout, opposite former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov, lasted only 38 seconds and ended with a crushing spinning back kick to Rencountre’s rib-cage.

Rencountre required hospitalization after the bout. Later he posted on Instagram to let everyone know about the toll that kick took on his body.

“Feeling pretty chipper for a man with 5 broken ribs, a punctured lung half full of blood and a bruised kidney..,” wrote ‘Black Eagle’.

“Not the way I’d envisioned my Bellator return playing out but congratulations to [Korsehkov] and a big thank you to all the [Bellator MMA] staff for all their hard work both pre and post-fight.. I’m feeling very well taken care of.”

“Shit happens,” he continued. “Thanks everyone for their support and well wishes. Imma get me some metal wrapped around my ribs and come back like Wolverine with the adamantium skeleton. Swipe right for the X-ray because I know y’all wanna see it.”

⚔️ @SpartanKoresh always gets straight to the point.



Is there a welterweight superfight versus @Semtex_170 in the future for the Russian?#Bellator274 pic.twitter.com/HUuJ3HL92g — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2022

The loss dropped Rencountre to 16-4 on his career. He previously appeared in Bellator in 2016 and 2017, where he went 2-1 with wins over Jake Lindsey and Justin Patterson.

In 2018 he debuted for the UFC, dropping a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad. He then won back-to-back bouts inside the Octagon, beating Kyle Stewart and Ismail Naurdiev. His final UFC appearance was a TKO loss to Lyman Good in 2019.

After leaving the UFC he won two bouts in the FAC promotion before signing again with Bellator.

The win took Koreshkov to 24-4 and gave him a three-fight winning streak. In his previous Bellator appearance he earned a unanimous decision victory over Sabah Homasi.