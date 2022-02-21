UFC Vegas 48 Reactions & UFC Vegas 49 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

Overall, this 12-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, including our main event, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Jamahal Hill, Kyle Daukaus, David Onama & Stephanie Egger; FOTN honors went to nobody this time around.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 48: ‘JOHNNY WALKER VS JAMAHAL HILL’ fight card full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 19

At 28:10 — 12. 205lbs: Jamahal Hill (10-1) DEF. Johnny Walker (18-7) — KO/TKO, Overhand Right at 2:55 of Rd 1

At 24:09, 25:33 — 11. 185bs: Kyle Daukaus (11-2) DEF. Jamie Pickett (13-7) — SUB, D’Arce Choke at 4:59 of Rd 1

At 23:58, 24:17— 10. 135lbs: Parker Porter (13-6) DEF. Alan Baudot (8-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 19:28 — 9. 155lbs: Jim Miller (34-16) DEF. Nikolas Motta (12-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 1:58 of Rd 2, Total 6:58

At 12:12 — OFF TOPIC: FIGHTER PROMOTION

At 12:11 — 8. 185lbs: Joaquin Buckley (14-4) DEF. Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5) — DEC, Split (29-28x2, 28-29)

ESPN+/ESPN PRELIMS

At 9:59 — 7. 145lbs: David Onama (9-1) DEF. Gabriel Benitez (22-10) — KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 4:24 of Rd 1

At 7:30 — 6. 135lbs: Stephanie Egger (7-2) DEF. Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) — SUB, Armbar at 3:44 of Rd 1

At 5:12 — 5. 145lbs: Chas Skelly (19-3) DEF. Mark Striegl (18-4) — KO/TKO, Knee to Hammerfists at 2:01 of Rd 2, Total 7:01

At 4:53 — 4. 115lbs: Gloria de Paula (6-4) DEF. Diana Belbiţă (14-7) — DEC, Unanimous (28-19x3)

At 3:30 — 3. 135lbs: Chad Anheliger (12-5) DEF. Jesse Strader (5-3) — KO/TKO, Counter Left to G&P at 3:33 of Rd 3, Total 13:33

At 3:10 — 2. 145lbs: Jonathan Pearce (12-4) DEF. Christian Rodriguez (7-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x2, 30-27)

At 3:04 — 1. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (9-2) DEF. Jay Perrin (10-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 30-26)

UFC VEGAS 49 PICKS — 32:20

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 49 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, February 26th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 26 — 7PM/4PM ETPT (6 Cares)

12. 160lbs: Islam Makhachev (21-1) vs. Bobby Green (29-12) — At 43:22, 3 Cares (But Split)

11. 185bs: Misha Cirkunov (15-7) vs. Wellington Turman (17-5) — At 42:08, 1 Care (Stephie)

10. 125lbs: Priscila Cachoeira (10-4) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (9-4) — At 41:45

9. 155lbs: Arman Tsarukyan (17-2) vs. Joel Alvarez (19-2) — At 39:33, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

8. 185lbs: Gregory Rodrigues (11-3) vs. Armen Petrosyan (6-1) — At 39:06

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (4 Cares)

7. 155lbs: Ignacio Bahamondes (12-4) vs. Zhu Rong (18-4) — At 38:09, 1 Care (Stephie)

6. 145lbs: Josiane Nunes (8-1) vs. Ramona Pascual (6-2) — At 37:40

5. 155lbs: Terrence McKinney (11-3) vs. Fares Ziam (12-3) — At 34:57, 3 Cares (But Split)

4. 115lbs: Jinh Yu Frey (11-6) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-2) — At 34:16

3. 135lbs: Alejandro Perez (22-8) vs. Jonathan Martinez (14-4) — At 33:43

2. 170lbs: Ramiz Brahimaj (9-4) vs. Michael Gillmore (6-4) — At 33:29

1. 125lbs: Victor Altamirano (10-1) vs. Carlos Hernandez (7-1) — At 33:08

