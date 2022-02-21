Fights on Tap: Makhachev vs. Green, Lauzon vs. Cerrone among 11 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Who else had a multi-screen setup to watch UFC Vegas 48, Bellator 274 and BKFC: KnuckleMania II on Saturday night? There were some fun fights and devastating finishes, and it looks like we have more to look forward to in the coming months. The UFC either announced or finalized 11 fights this week, and a new headliner for an upcoming Fight Night has been confirmed on just days notice.

A potential No. 1 contender at lightweight between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 49 next weekend, but a leg injury to the Kings MMA product forced him to withdraw. Filling in for Dariush is Bobby Green, who scored a unanimous decision over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 less than two weeks ago. Protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has rattled off nine straight wins, including submissions over Drew Dober, Thiago Moisés and Dan Hooker. Because of its short-notice nature, Makhachev vs. Green will be contested at a 160-pound catchweight.

Bellator has a stacked event planned for April, with two title fights now set for Bellator 277. AJ McKee and Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire rematch for the featherweight championship, while Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson meet in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final.

UFC Fight Night — February 26

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green — catchweight (160 lbs.)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Gillmore — welterweight

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual — women’s featherweight

UFC London — March 19

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Batgerel Danaa vs. Chris Gutierrez — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan — women’s bantamweight

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez — lightweight

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly — featherweight

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario — flyweight

UFC 274 — May 7

Joe Lauzon vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone — lightweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 276 — March 12

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson — women’s featherweight

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen — middleweight

Derek Anderson vs. Goiti Yamauchi — welterweight

Cody Law vs. Johnny Soto — featherweight

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford — welterweight

Diana Avsaragova vs. Ashley Deen — women’s flyweight

Romero Cotton vs. Lance Wright — middleweight

Josh Augustine vs. Dan Busch — welterweight

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward — bantamweight

Bellator 277 — April 15

AJ McKee vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire — featherweight

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson — light heavyweight

Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight

Tim Johnson vs. Tyrell Fortune — heavyweight

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo — welterweight

Shane Keefe vs. Tyson Miller — welterweight

Gaston Bolanos vs. Cass Bell — catchweight (140 lbs.)

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson — middleweight

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez — flyweight

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez — bantamweight

Bellator London — May 13

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards — middleweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 133 — March 4

Ethyn Ewing vs. Robert Hernandez — featherweight

Soslan Margiev vs. Blake Cooper — welterweight

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

Faisal Malik vs. Rory Evans — bantamweight

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ryan Morgan — flyweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 68 — March 19

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Daniel Rutkowski — featherweight

Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Michał Domin — featherweight

Ricardo Prasel vs. Michał Kita — heavyweight