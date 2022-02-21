Fights on Tap: Makhachev vs. Green, Lauzon vs. Cerrone among 11 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Who else had a multi-screen setup to watch UFC Vegas 48, Bellator 274 and BKFC: KnuckleMania II on Saturday night? There were some fun fights and devastating finishes, and it looks like we have more to look forward to in the coming months. The UFC either announced or finalized 11 fights this week, and a new headliner for an upcoming Fight Night has been confirmed on just days notice.
A potential No. 1 contender at lightweight between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 49 next weekend, but a leg injury to the Kings MMA product forced him to withdraw. Filling in for Dariush is Bobby Green, who scored a unanimous decision over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 less than two weeks ago. Protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has rattled off nine straight wins, including submissions over Drew Dober, Thiago Moisés and Dan Hooker. Because of its short-notice nature, Makhachev vs. Green will be contested at a 160-pound catchweight.
Bellator has a stacked event planned for April, with two title fights now set for Bellator 277. AJ McKee and Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire rematch for the featherweight championship, while Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson meet in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final.
UFC Fight Night — February 26
Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green — catchweight (160 lbs.)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Gillmore — welterweight
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual — women’s featherweight
UFC London — March 19
Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Batgerel Danaa vs. Chris Gutierrez — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — April 16
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan — women’s bantamweight
Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez — lightweight
Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly — featherweight
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario — flyweight
UFC 274 — May 7
Joe Lauzon vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone — lightweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 276 — March 12
Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson — women’s featherweight
John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen — middleweight
Derek Anderson vs. Goiti Yamauchi — welterweight
Cody Law vs. Johnny Soto — featherweight
Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford — welterweight
Diana Avsaragova vs. Ashley Deen — women’s flyweight
Romero Cotton vs. Lance Wright — middleweight
Josh Augustine vs. Dan Busch — welterweight
Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward — bantamweight
Bellator 277 — April 15
AJ McKee vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire — featherweight
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson — light heavyweight
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight
Tim Johnson vs. Tyrell Fortune — heavyweight
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo — welterweight
Shane Keefe vs. Tyson Miller — welterweight
Gaston Bolanos vs. Cass Bell — catchweight (140 lbs.)
Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson — middleweight
Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez — flyweight
Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez — bantamweight
Bellator London — May 13
Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards — middleweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 133 — March 4
Ethyn Ewing vs. Robert Hernandez — featherweight
Soslan Margiev vs. Blake Cooper — welterweight
Cage Warriors 134 — March 18
Faisal Malik vs. Rory Evans — bantamweight
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ryan Morgan — flyweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 68 — March 19
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Daniel Rutkowski — featherweight
Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Michał Domin — featherweight
Ricardo Prasel vs. Michał Kita — heavyweight
