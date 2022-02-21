Yikes! - UFC Vegas 48’s Jamie Pickett reveals bizarre reason for last-second tap

After a decision win at UFC Vegas 46 in mid-January, middleweight Jamie Pickett decided to step in on short notice to fight Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 48 on Saturday. The two fought at a catchweight with Daukaus winning via D’arce choke with one second left in the first round.

Normally, fighters can tough out a submission attempt with the clock winding down. But in Pickett’s case, it was necessary. As he explained in a Facebook post after the fight, he had his tongue caught between his teeth during the submission attempt that he nearly bit it off.

“Hey guys, no excuse from me. I did my best for the time I had and didn’t go my way,” the 33-year-old fighter wrote. “Tongue got caught between my teeth. Felt like I was gonna cut it off so I tapped. I’ll be back but this time with a full training camp.”

The loss to Daukaus snapped Pickett’s recent two-fight win streak as he dropped to a record of 13-7.