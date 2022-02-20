UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green fight card

The last UFC event of the month is another Fight Night show at the APEX. In the main event of UFC Vegas 49, lightweight contender Islam Makhachev takes a 160 lbs catchweight bout against Bobby Green, who’s coming in on short notice following injury to Beneil Dariush. Green just fought and won against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 last week, and now he’s in his first ever UFC headlining spot.

As for the co-main event, former light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov continues his run at middleweight when he faces Wellington Turman. For some reason Priscila Cachoeira is on the main card even after missing weight, then ultimately losing to Gillian Robertson after eye gouging her to get out of a submission. Cachoeira takes on Ji Yeon Kim, who’s on a two-fight losing streak.

Here’s what is in store for February 26th:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Wellington Turman vs. Misha Cirkunov

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández