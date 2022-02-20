UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green fight card

The last UFC event of the month is another Fight Night show at the APEX. In the main event of UFC Vegas 49, lightweight contender Islam Makhachev takes a 160 lbs catchweight bout against Bobby Green, who’s coming in on short notice following injury to Beneil Dariush. Green just fought and won against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 last week, and now he’s in his first ever UFC headlining spot.
As for the co-main event, former light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov continues his run at middleweight when he faces Wellington Turman. For some reason Priscila Cachoeira is on the main card even after missing weight, then ultimately losing to Gillian Robertson after eye gouging her to get out of a submission. Cachoeira takes on Ji Yeon Kim, who’s on a two-fight losing streak.
Here’s what is in store for February 26th:
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)
Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Wellington Turman vs. Misha Cirkunov
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez
Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández
Loading comments...