Proper 12 and Pizza! Johnny Walker shares update after bizarre KO loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker is one of the stranger cats on the UFC roster. Last night, in the main event of UFC Vegas 48, he added a bizarre KO loss to his portfolio of weird moments in and around the Octagon.

His loss to Jamahal Hill saw the Brazilian float back onto his heels, with his arms raised, before crashing back onto the canvas. While he was vulnerable on the ground, a follow up shot from Hill completely removed Walker from consciousness.

However, despite how brutal (and odd) that KO looked, Walker seems to be doing just fine. He took to Instagram to let fans know he was feeling OK and that he was ready to celebrate with some good eats and whiskey—the cheap kind, not the expensive stuff he almost shares a name with.

“Whats up guys? I’m OK. Just a little cut here,” said Walker, showing off some dried blood on the side of his head. “I sleep in the fight, so something happened wrong.”

Walker then shouts out Proper Twelve after his coach John Kavanagh waves a bottle towards the camera. Proper Twelve, of course, is the whiskey brand hocked by Kavanagh’s most successful client, Conor McGregor. Walker also showed off a table covered in pizza.

“Let’s eat and be happy and let’s go to the next one.”

In his Instagram post Walker also included the caption:

“I’m fine, let’s move on to the next one, thank you all for the support I love you, this and the sport, one wins the other loses, but I never give up.”

The loss to Hill gives Walker back-to-back losses and an 0-2 record in UFC main events. Prior to this first round KO defeat he lost a five-round decision to Thiago Santos.

Those losses followed a KO victory over Ryan Spann. The Spann win broke a separate two-fight losing skid, which included a decision loss to Nikita Krylov and TKO to Corey Anderson.

Walker joined the UFC in 2018 and began his Octagon career with four straight wins, which included stoppages of Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov.