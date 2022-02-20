Police want to know if Daniel Kinahan is laundering money through boxing

According to Dublin Live Ireland’s Gardai police force are investigating alleged mob boss Daniel Kinahan, a close friend and advisor to Tyson Fury, Darren Till and many other fighters, to determine whether he has been laundering money through the sport of boxing.

Asst Commissioner John O’Driscoll confirmed to reporters that Gardai are actively investigating Ireland’s most notorious drug trafficking empire, a group Irish courts and media have named the Kinahan Organized Crime Group.

“The investigations undertaken by An Garda Siochana which relate to those suspected to be members of an organized crime group, target any suspected breach of criminal law that has been identified.” he said. “That includes the laundering of money directly linked to suspected criminal activity.”

This information comes to light days after Kinahan was pictured with Sam Jones, the talent relations manager for the boxing promotion Probellum. Probellum has a close working relationship with MTK Global, a company that was founded by Kinahan and has become one of the most powerful brokers in international boxing and MMA.

This month Kinahan was also captured on video joining boxers Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker (who has recently been investigated regarding the importation of drugs into New Zealand) at Dubai’s TK MMA gym.

MTK Global claimed Kinahan stepped away from the company shortly after it changed its name from Macklin’s Gym Marbella (MGM). That rebrand happened after gunmen stormed an MGM boxing weigh in show at Dublin’s Regency Hotel in 2016 leading to the death of Paul Byrne, an alleged top lieutenant in the Kinahan organization.

Authorities in Ireland believe Kinahan was the target of the Regency Hotel shooting. Kinahan moved to Dubai shortly after the shooting.

Despite MTK claiming Kinahan was not involved in the company, many fighters on MTK’s roster—including Fury, Till, and Billy Joe Saunders—have repeatedly posed for pictures with Kinahan and expressed their support for his involvement in boxing.

In 2020 it was revealed that Kinahan had been negotiating on behalf of Fury to secure lucrative deals to fight Anthony Joshua. That news became public when Fury publicly thanked Kinahan on social media.

Ireland’s then head of state Leo Varadhar expressed outrage at this news and asked that broadcasters boycott any boxing match that can be connected to Kinahan. Varadkar also stated that his government would contact their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates to discuss Kinahan.

The Kinahan Organized Crime Group is believed to be responsible for multiple killings across Ireland and Spain as part of their bloody feud with an organization known as The Hutch Gang.

The Hutch-Kinahan feud began in 2015 when suspected Kinahan associates murdered Gary Hutch. Hutch was the nephew of alleged Hutch Gang leader Gerry Hutch. It is believed that, after the killing, Hutch was invited to a sit-down by Kinahan’s father Christy Kinahan to ensure there would be no reprisals.

It is believed that, after Hutch rejected that proposal, he narrowly avoided an assassination attempt on the island of Lanzarote. Authorities believe Hutch ordered the Regency Hotel shooting in response to this. Hutch, after leading authorities on a five year manhunt was arrested in Spain in 2021 and extradited to Ireland where he is currently standing trial for murder.