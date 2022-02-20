 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fighters react as Joaquin Buckley celebrates with D.U.S.T’s Dale Brown after UFC win

The Buckley and Brown partnership is off to a good start.

By Tim Bissell
Joaquin Buckley celebrates with Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST) at UFC Vegas 48.
Joaquin Buckley knows a thing or two about going viral. The UFC middleweight broke the internet on October 11, 2020 with a wild spinning back kick KO of Impa Kasanganay. He followed that win up with KOs of Jordan Wright and Antonio Arroyo, while also taking a KO loss to Alessio Di Chirico.

Last night, at UFC Vegas 48, Buckley scored his fourth win in the UFC with a split decision victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan. During his in-cage interview with Paul Felder, Buckley brought in one of his corners to celebrate.

That corner was none other than fellow viral star Dale Brown, operator of Detroit Urban Survival Training. Brown’s self-defence videos have been doing the rounds online for the past year, much to the delight of many within the combat sports bubble. And the so-called D.U.S.T Commander was singled out for special praise by Buckley.

“He’s here to promote this fight,” said Buckley with his arm draped over Brown’s shoulder. “I’ve probably never had as many people watching a fight.”

Buckley and Brown first met earlier this year, with ‘New Mansah’ visiting D.U.S.T HQ to test out some of Brown’s oft-ridiculed self-defence techniques. Check out the video below to see the UFC talent getting thrown around.

In the video Buckley laughs and admits that Brown is no joke. It’s unlikely that Buckley benefited from any technical advice from Brown in his corner. But the attention and good vibes must be worth something.

And now Buckley might face competition for Brown’s services.

Other UFC insiders who were impressed with Brown include flyweight prospect Casey O’Neill and UFC veteran turned well-respected coach Din Thomas.

