Fighters react as Joaquin Buckley celebrates with D.U.S.T’s Dale Brown after UFC win

Joaquin Buckley knows a thing or two about going viral. The UFC middleweight broke the internet on October 11, 2020 with a wild spinning back kick KO of Impa Kasanganay. He followed that win up with KOs of Jordan Wright and Antonio Arroyo, while also taking a KO loss to Alessio Di Chirico.

Last night, at UFC Vegas 48, Buckley scored his fourth win in the UFC with a split decision victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan. During his in-cage interview with Paul Felder, Buckley brought in one of his corners to celebrate.

That corner was none other than fellow viral star Dale Brown, operator of Detroit Urban Survival Training. Brown’s self-defence videos have been doing the rounds online for the past year, much to the delight of many within the combat sports bubble. And the so-called D.U.S.T Commander was singled out for special praise by Buckley.

Your eyes are not deceiving you!



That is social media viral sensation Commander Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST) in the corner of Joaquin Buckley! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/XzUhnnhfIU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 20, 2022

“He’s here to promote this fight,” said Buckley with his arm draped over Brown’s shoulder. “I’ve probably never had as many people watching a fight.”

Buckley and Brown first met earlier this year, with ‘New Mansah’ visiting D.U.S.T HQ to test out some of Brown’s oft-ridiculed self-defence techniques. Check out the video below to see the UFC talent getting thrown around.

Detroit self-defense guru Dale Brown challenged by UFC fighter @Newmansa94 to ‘see if this sh*t is real’pic.twitter.com/3VuDt10jeJ — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 19, 2022

In the video Buckley laughs and admits that Brown is no joke. It’s unlikely that Buckley benefited from any technical advice from Brown in his corner. But the attention and good vibes must be worth something.

And now Buckley might face competition for Brown’s services.

I need to add Dale Brown to my corner . #DetroitSurvival — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 20, 2022

Other UFC insiders who were impressed with Brown include flyweight prospect Casey O’Neill and UFC veteran turned well-respected coach Din Thomas.

Dale brown coach of the year ? What you think @arielhelwani #UFCVegas48 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 20, 2022