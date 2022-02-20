Videos: Jacked Chad Mendes dominates BKFC debut, Mike Perry wins bloody slugfest at Knucklemania 2

Chad Mendes hasn’t fought since his loss to Alexander Volkanovski back in 2018, but he got a dominant win in his bare knuckle boxing debut. The former UFC featherweight title contender looked incredibly jacked after moving up to 155 lbs, and he showcased some of that knockout power against Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez.

Mendes knocked him down four times, and eventually found a finish in the fourth round. Watch some of the knockdowns below:

Mendes previously revealed that he’s still under contract with the UFC, and just got permission to compete in this BKFC bout.

Also on the card, two UFC veteran sluggers faced off with Mike Perry taking a bloody decision over “Let Me Bang, Bro” Julian Lane. Perry scored with an early knockdown, and eventually won 48-46 on all three scorecards.

Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/QbBIm4vNCg — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

The trash talk continues after the fight as you can clearly see both men were in a war. Mike Perry's hand looks like a balloon!#KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/CMio0dIdj7 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

In the main event, Luis Palomino came back from a pretty rough stint with COVID-19 that had him hospitalized, and successfully defended his BKFC belt. Palomino won a pretty wide unanimous decision over Bellator vet Martin Brown, which marked his fourth title defense. Check out his nice walk out too:

Luis Palomino knows how to make an entrance #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/cDlsSFXlRF — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

BKFC Knucklemania 2 results

Luis Palomino def. Martin Brown via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Mike Perry def. Julian Lane via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Chad Mendes def. Joshuah Alvarez via TKO, R4, 1:34

Christine Ferea def. Britain Hart-Beltran via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Gustavo Trujillo def. Stephen Townsel via KO, R1, 1:41

Christine Vicens def. Jade Masson-Wong via TKO (doctor’s stoppage), R3, 0:49

Francesco Ricchi def. Jake Bostwick via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44)

Ulysses Diaz def. Sawyer Depee via KO, R2 1:00

Prelims:

Edgard Plazaola def. Chevvy Bridges via TKO, R3, 1:09

Yosdenis Cedeno def. Mario Vargas via unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)

John Michael Escoboza def. Zion Tomlinson via KO, R4, 1:16