UFC VEGAS 48: WALKER VS HILL | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are back, recording for you late Saturday, February 19th, 2022, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 48: ‘Walker vs. Hill’ Fight Night event, which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the APEX Center, Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The UFC showcased a Light Heavyweight bout tonight, Feb 19, 2022 at UFC Vegas 48. Replacing Raphael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev, we had a match up between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill instead. In the co-main event we had a scrap between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett. Rounding out the main card were three additional fights between Parker Porter & Alan Baudot, Jim Miller & Nikolas Motta and Joaquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhasson. Our featured prelim tonight was a brief affair between David Onama and Gabriel Benitez.

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims as well, be sure hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Overall, this 12-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, including our main event, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Jamahal Hill, Kyle Daukaus, David Onama & Stephanie Egger; FOTN honors went to nobody this time around.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 48: ‘JOHNNY WALKER VS JAMAHAL HILL’ fight card full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 19

12. 205lbs: Jamahal Hill (10-1) DEF. Johnny Walker (18-7) — KO/TKO, Overhand Right at 2:55 of Rd 1

11. 185bs: Kyle Daukaus (11-2) DEF. Jamie Pickett (13-7) — SUB, D’Arce Choke at 4:59 of Rd 1

10. 135lbs: Parker Porter (13-6) DEF. Alan Baudot (8-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

9. 155lbs: Jim Miller (34-16) DEF. Nikolas Motta (12-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 1:58 of Rd 2, Total 6:58

8. 185lbs: Joaquin Buckley (14-4) DEF. Abdul Razão Alhassan (11-5) — DEC, Split (29-28x2, 28-29)

ESPN+/ESPN PRELIMS

7. 145lbs: David Onama (9-1) DEF. Gabriel Benitez (22-10) — KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 4:24 of Rd 1

6. 135lbs: Stephanie Egger (7-2) DEF. Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) — SUB, Armbar at 3:44 of Rd 1

5. 145lbs: Chas Skelly (19-3) DEF. Mark Striegl (18-4) — KO/TKO, Knee to Hammerfists at 2:01 of Rd 2, Total 7:01

4. 115lbs: Gloria de Paula (6-4) DEF. Diana Belbiţă (14-7) — DEC, Unanimous (28-19x3)

3. 135lbs: Chad Anheliger (12-5) DEF. Jesse Strader (5-3) — KO/TKO, Counter Left to G&P at 3:33 of Rd 3, Total 13:33

2. 145lbs: Jonathan Pearce (12-4) DEF. Christian Rodriguez (7-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x2, 30-27)

1. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (9-2) DEF. Jay Perrin (10-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 30-26)

