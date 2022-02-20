Video: Khamzat Chimaev roasts ‘fat boy’ Darren Till in training

After a stellar 10-0 start to his career Khamzat Chimaev has become one of the hottest prospects in MMA. And his four impressive victories in the UFC have him banging on the door of the welterweight title picture.

Though he doesn’t have an official opponent for his next bout, Chimaev has been heavily linked with a fight against recent title challenger Gilbert Burns. A win over Burns could have Chimaev facing UFC welterweight champion, and top men’s pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman sooner rather than later.

Chimaev recently uploaded a video to Instagram showing him hard at work preparing for whomever might be next. In training footage shot in Stockholm’s famed Allstars Gym the Chechen-born Swede was joined by fellow top UFC fighter Darren Till.

Check out the video below to see Chimaev and Till working together. Also note Chimaev’s method of encouraging the Englishman, via repeated calls of “come on fat boy!”

The MacLife has more footage showing Chimaev and Till’s training date.

A former UFC title challenger himself, Till is in much need of a reset to his UFC career. The brash Liverpudlian stormed into the promotion with five wins and a draw to earn his welterweight title shot against then-champion Tyron Woodley.

However, against ‘The Chosen One’— at 2018’s UFC 228—Till succumbed to a second round brabo choke. In his next outing Till was KO’d by Jorge Masvidal. He then moved up to middleweight and rebounded with a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. Since then he has lost to Robert Whittaker and, most recently, Derek Brunson.