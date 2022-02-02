Joe Rogan: Costa losing to ‘skinny dude’ Adesanya ‘took a real toll on him mentally’

Joe Rogan thinks Israel Adesanya might have broken Paulo Costa after their middleweight title fight at UFC 253, with the renowned podcast host claiming the loss has taken a serious toll on ‘Borrachinha’s’ mental health.

Rogan says the fact that Adesanya is much skinner than Costa but still managed to put a beating on him will haunt the Brazilian for the rest of his professional career.

“I think Adesanya’s fight took a real toll on him mentally. There were so many excuses. And it was the way that Israel beat him. I mean, Izzy just lit him up like a Christmas tree.” Rogan said during a recent episode of JRE (h/t Sportskeeda). “And that was not a competitive fight by any stretch of the imagination.

WHAT A STATEMENT



Israel Adesanya ends the rivalry with Paulo Costa inside two rounds with a dominant display!



It was THAT easy #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/jxdchos1zf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 27, 2020

“And I think when you’re a guy who steamrolls everybody, and walks down Yoel Romero, and you look like a destroyer – And then this skinny dude just lights you up, and f**ks you up, and then dry h**ps you from behind while beating you up.”

Following his TKO loss to Adesanya, Costa dropped a unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori in the UFC Vegas 41 main event after several failed attempts to make weight. The 30-year-old said he isn’t interested in fighting again unless the UFC grants him an immediate rematch.