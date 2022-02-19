Bellator 274 results and highlights: Logan Storley outstrikes Neiman Gracie to win decision

When you have an All-American wrestler in Logan Storley and a decorated jiu-jitsu black belt in Neiman Gracie, of course you’ll have a fight contested almost entirely on the feet in Bellator’s first five-round, non-title main event.

In a glorified kickboxing match at Bellator 274 in Uncasville, CT, Storley prevailed by unanimous decision over Gracie in a bout that started pretty tamely and then went completely chaotic in the fourth round.

Storley had the upper hand in the striking department over three rounds, landing the cleaner and more damaging shots. Gracie had his moments but it looked evident that Storley was faster and throwing with more conviction in his shots. Then in the fourth round Gracie hurt Storley badly with a right hand that seemed to bother his eye. Neiman went all-out for the finish as Storley sought a rare takedown, but Gracie couldn’t knock him out. Huge left hooks by Storley had Gracie wobbled and eventually downed him in an extraordinary turnaround. That’s about as much ground action as we saw in the whole contest, and when Storley let Gracie back to his feet, he was unable to get the knockout.

The two had clearly emptied their gas tanks by the end of the fight and Gracie was the one who was in greater need of something dramatic. In the end Storley gets the win to improve to 13-1 in his career, with the lone loss coming against current Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov. Gracie drops to 11-3 and is 2-3 over his last five fights, but he certainly showed his offensive striking is more than formidable against upper-end competition. Storley also demonstrated improved striking, so it looks as if his time at Sanford MMA (with coach Robbie Lawler, among others!) is paying dividends.

Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45)

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov gave Chance Rencountre the rudest welcome back to Bellator by stopping him with a spinning back kick to the rib cage. Rencountre went down and then follow-up punches by Koreshkov sealed the deal for a 38-second stoppage.

Lightweight Adam Piccolotti used his wrestling and grappling to get a unanimous decision over Georgi Karakhanyan, who struggled to get any offensive rhythm going throughout the contest. It’s a bounce-back win for Piccolotti after losing to Sidney Outlaw, and it’s a second straight defeat for Karakhanyan.

Welterweight Brennan Ward, back in Bellator (and in MMA) for the first time since 2017 took apart a very overmatched Brandon Bell by second-round TKO, much to the delight of the Connecticut fans. Ward hurt Bell repeatedly in the opening round and had a chance to finish him flattened out in back mount, but he eventually got the stoppage by landing a body shot that sent Bell in retreat and he pretty much had nothing left. You can read about Brennan’s story in this feature column by MMA Junkie’s Nolan King.

The main card began with heavyweight prospect Said Sowma suffering a split decision loss to fellow prospect Davion Franklin, who remains undefeated but with the exception of the odd striking exchange here and there it wasn’t exactly a memorable contest or one worth revisiting.

Full Results

Main Card

Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45)

Andrey Koreshkov def. Chance Rencountre by TKO (spinning back kick and punches) at :38 of round 1

Adam Piccolotti def. Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brennan Ward def. Brandon Bell by TKO (punches) at :32 of round 2

Davion Franklin def. Said Sowma by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Nick Brown def. Mandel Nallo via TKO (strikes) at 2:20 of Round 2

Jaylon Bates def. Chris Disonell via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39 of Round 3

Bobby King def. Aviv Gozali via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1

DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Jordan Newman def. Cody Herbert via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Montalvo def. Corey Samuels via TKO (strikes) at 2:43 of Round 1

Isaiah Hokit def. Theodore Macuka via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:59 of Round 1

Jonathan Di Lorenzo def. Orlando Mendoza via submission (D’Arce choke) at 1:07 of Round 1