UFC Vegas 48: Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s unusual one-punch KO of Johnny Walker

In a battle of powerful strikers at UFC Vegas 48, the main event did not go past the first round. After many striking exchanges between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker, ‘Sweet Dreams’ was able to land the better punch first and sent his opponent down to the canvas already out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Let’s go sweet dreams @JamahalH — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022

OMG Sweet dreams!!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 20, 2022

OMG!Hill just put him in a coffin!! #UFCVegas48 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 20, 2022

Sweet ko — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 20, 2022

Wooooooooooow @JamahalH is gonna be a champion he got power power — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022

Hill with the KO!!!! #UFCVegas48 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) February 20, 2022

Dangggggggggh what a shot!!! #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Bruh I thought @JohnnyWalker was playing the way he fell — Devonte Smith (@KOE_KINGKAGEUFC) February 20, 2022

Wow Jamal Hill not playing! #UFCVegas48 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) February 20, 2022

That KO was nuts! #UFCVegas48 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 20, 2022