UFC Vegas 48 post-fight bonuses: Jamahal Hill starches Walker

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 48:Walker vs. Hill. The card saw five (T)KOs, two submissions and five decisions, including one split-decision

FOTN: ZERO. ZIP. NADA.

POTN: Jamahal Hill, Kyle Daukaus, David Onama, Stephanie Egger

The preliminary portion of the event opened with Mario Bautista taking a lopsided unanimous decision over Jay Perrin. Jonathan Pearce would follow that with his own unaimous decision over Christian Rodriguez. Chad Anheliger would put an end to Jesse Strader’s night when he scored a fearsome TKO in the third round, and once again, Herb Dean was slow to stop a fight. Gloria de Paula defeated Diana Belbita via unanimous decision in a very closely matched fight that could have gone either way. Chas Skelly put a stamp on his ‘retirement’ fight when he defeated Mark Striegl by TKO in the second round. Stephanie Egger defeated Jessica-Rose Clark via armbar submission in round 1, and David Onama reversed his fortunes in a hellacious scrap he was losing to absolutely starch Gabriel Benitez to round out the undercard.

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez by KO (punches) at 4:24 of round 1

Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (armbar) at 3:$4 of round 1

Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl by TKO (knee and punches) at 2:01 of round 2

Gloria de Paula def. Diana Belbita by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 3:33 of round 3

Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

The main card opened with a really fun battle between Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan that would see Buckley emerge victorious from via split-decision. Then Buckley called out the UFC for not properly promoting the fight. He also brought in self-defense guru Dale Brown to the cage. Jim Miller once again showed why he is the toughest test for a debuting fighter when he stopped Nikolas Motta in the second round via nasty ground and pound TKO. He then called out the reffing as Keith Petersen let Motta take more punishment than needed. Outstanding performance from Jim! Parker Porter and Alan Baudot had a heavyweight fight. Porter won via unanimous decision. That is all. Kyle Daukaus scored the best buzzerbeater submission against Jamie Pickett in the first round of their fight. Daukaus was handily winning the fight before the submission. Jamahal Hill showed, once again, that he is not a man to be underestimated when he knocked out Johnny Walker in the first round. Sweet Dreams!

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker by KO (punch) at 2:55 of round 1

Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett by submission (d’arce choke) at 4:59 of round 1

Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta by TKO (punches) at 1:58 of round 2

Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)