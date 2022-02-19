Video: Kell Brook dominates, TKOs Amir Khan in six rounds

In a boxing match that’s years past its best-by date but still captivating to the domestic audience in the United Kingdom, former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook took apart former WBA junior welterweight king Amir Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in front of a packed house at Manchester Arena in England.

For various reasons, this grudge match never materialized when these two were still relevant at the upper-end of the sport, but better late than never I suppose. There was some pre-fight controversy over Kell’s gloves, so Brook responded by changing his gloves after walking into the ring.

With all of the build-up and histrionics between these two rivals, the fight itself was mostly one-sided. Khan’s notoriously weak punch resistance was compromised in the opening round off a Brook left hand. He was hurt again later in the round but did well to not only avoid a knockdown, but arguably take the next round. It was going alright for Amir in round three, only for Khan to be wobbled once more and in survival mode. From there it was all Brook, who had Khan on shaky legs with a right hand in the fifth and then stiffened his legs with a jab seconds into the sixth. The referee stopped the fight less than a minute into round six to confirm Brook’s first win for two years, and a fifth KO/TKO loss for Amir Khan.

...Well at least Khan didn’t get knocked down.

This fight somehow has a rematch clause but I do not think a rematch is necessary.