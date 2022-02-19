UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and main event play-by-play as UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill card goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event is a light heavyweight bout between strikers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev was the original main event but was moved to UFC 272 due to Fiziev’s visa problems. The co-main is Kyle Daukaus in a special 195 lbs catchweight against Jamie Pickett. Jim Miller also makes his 39th UFC appearances against newcomer Niklas Motta.

This will be an ESPN+ exclusive show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The five-fight main card is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 3:33 of round 3

Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)