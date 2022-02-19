Khamzat Chimaev asks Daniel Cormier ‘do you know why I am better than you’

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t take kindly to Daniel Cormier’s comments about Israel Adesanya being a nightmare matchup for him.

Cormier believes Chimaev’s gung-ho, balls-to-the-wall style would work to his detriment against the more calculated, patient counter striker in Adesanya.

“I’ve been hearing Chimaev from a lot of people. [Henry] Cejudo said it this morning. My problem with Chimaev is: Chimaev’s going to rush, and because he’ll rush to get Izzy out of there, he’s gonna get himself into trouble,” Cormier said of a potential middleweight matchup between Adesanya and Chimaev.

“I don’t know if Chimaev is the guy because he’s obviously smaller (than Adesanya). But his style won’t allow for him to sit back with Adesanya.”

Chimaev obviously sees differently as the undefeated Chechnan-born fighter not only believes he would beat ‘The Last Stylebender’ but that he would get the better of ‘DC’, too.

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Daniel Cormier saying Israel Adesanya would be a nightmare matchup for him. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/b9QsGTScX3 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) February 17, 2022

“@dc_mma for you and your team, it may be a problem, but not for me. If you think he might be a problem for me let him try to stop me. Do you know why I’m better than you? Because I’m not you, I’m different,” Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) wrote in response to Cormier (22-3-1 NC MMA, 11-3-1 NC UFC), the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Many believe Chimaev to be the future of the UFC, but the Allstar Training Center product would surely have his work cut out for him against Adesanya.

Chimaev is expected to return to the Octagon against No. 2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, but the bout has yet to be finalized.

The pay-per-view, which features a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung, takes place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.