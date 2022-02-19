Brendan Schaub: Kamaru Usman wants no part of Khamzat Chimaev

Brendan Schaub is fully onboard the Khamzat Chimaev hype train, claiming that no one — not even Kamaru Usman — has what it takes to beat the No. 11-ranked welterweight.

Chimaev is just 4-0 since making his UFC debut in 2020 and hasn’t been tested against a top-ranked fighter but Schaub is convinced ‘Borz’ is the future of the UFC and will steamroll anyone in his path.

“Nobody wants to fight Khamzat, I don’t think Kamaru Usman does,” Schaub said on a recent episode of his podcast. “It’s undeniable, it’s scary and we’re going to get a lot of answers when he fights Gilbert Burns. I have a good idea that that’s not going to go great for Gilbert Burns.”

“That Khamzat trains’ coming. I don’t see anybody beating him,” the former UFC heavyweight added. “I don’t know how much Kamaru Usman has but I don’t know who beats him (Khamzat). He’d be favored over everybody — that’s what’s scary.”

Usman has stated his interest in fighting Chimaev but only after the undefeated Chechnan has beaten a top-ranked welterweight.

“There’s a reason there’s a structure to get here,” the reigning UFC welterweight champ stated. “So he’s done great with the opposition that he’s been presented, and by the time he gets here, once he gets here, of course we’ll have that conversation. But I am the champion. I am the pound-for-pound best in the world. I am the king of the castle. Everybody wants a piece of me. So that’s good. I like that.”

Chimaev is teased to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed. ‘Durinho’ has requested a five-round fight and is waiting on the UFC to send the contract through.