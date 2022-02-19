UFC Vegas 48 results and video: Jamahal Hill runs through Johnny Walker with nasty knockout

The UFC Vegas 48 main card just closed out with three cool finishes and then two decisions. The craziest finish happened in the main event when the UFC’s #12 ranked light heavyweight, Jamahal Hill, knocked out the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker, in devastating fashion. Hill unleashed an angry overhand right, and then followed up with a silencing ground strike to put Johnny out cold. Hill is one lethal fighter and is steadily climbing his way up the division.

In the UFC Vegas 48 co-main event, Kyle Daukaus hit a buzzer beating D’arce on Jamie Pickett at the very end of the first round. Daukaus went right to his wrestling and dominated there. Then with just a little bit of time left on the clock, Daukaus locked up the choke and secured the tap with just one second remaining on the clock. The was a stellar performance from Daukaus, who gets himself his second UFC victory.

In the heavyweight division, Parker Porter picked up a unanimous decision over Alan Baudot. Porter leaned on his grappling to get the win here, and extend his winning streak to three.

The eternal Jim Miller caught a body tonight, dropping Nikolas Motta with a hook in the second round, and then finishing him off with some ground and pound. This makes back to back knockouts for Miller, who is now tied with Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history at 23, and in 3rd place for most finishes in the promotion’s existence with 15. UFC 300 is Jim’s goal.

The UFC Vegas 44 main card opened up with a grueling war that saw Joaquin Buckley walk away with a split decision against Abdul Razak Alhassan. Plenty of big punches were handed out on both sides, which we all expected, but what we didn’t see coming was the grappling attacks effectively used by both guys. This was a pretty close fight that could have gone either way, but the nod went to Buckley, who has now won four of his last five.

**See complete results below

Main card:

Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker by KO at 2:55 of round 1: Light heavyweight

The fighters were launching kicks from range at one another right away, and then started to mix in their punches. Then almost out of nowhere, Hill cracked Walker with a massive right hand that caused Johnny to go timber. One extra ground strike came crashing in and Walker was unconscious. EEK!

Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett by submission (D’arce) at 4:59 of round 1: 195-pounds

Daukaus closed the distance right away and worked hard to get Pickett on his back. Pickett stood back to his without without sustaining much damage, but he was still stuck on the cage. Daukaus put Pickett on the ground again, followed by so me rinsing and repeating. With low time, Daukaus locked up a D’arce attempt, and Pickett tapped out with just one second to go.

Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Heavyweight

Porter got right in the face of his opponent, pushing the pace with volume and takedown attempts. Baudot found himself with his back stuck to the cage, but he would land quality strikes whenever he could find some space. Porter finally got his takedown, but it was just before the bell sounded.

Porter went right back to leading the dance in the second round. As soon as he got Baudot to commit to striking, he changed gears and went back to the takedown. Baudot found top position off of a botched takedown from Parker, but ended up getting reversed. The fight quickly returned to the feet, and Parker went back to clinching up against the cage.

Baudot started connecting early in the final round with his punches. He caused Porter to begin bleeding from the nose, and was throwing more volume than he did in the earlier rounds. Porter was coming forward, but eating jabs for his troubles. Baudot was taking over and was even showboating at one point. Porter didn’t quit, though, and ended up hitting a takedown to get on top. The match came to a close with Parker in full mount.

Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta by TKO at 1:58 of round 2: Lightweight

Miller was landing crafty punches and sneaky leg kicks to start the match, but Motta returned fire and staggered the veteran with a right hand. Miller recovered quickly, and got back to darting in with sneaky punches. Miller also stuck with his leg attack, looking to slow down his adversary. Miller continued to press forward in the second round behind his leg kicks. Then, Jim uncorked a leaping right hook that dropped Motta, and then finished him off with a barrage of ground strikes. WOW!

Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Middleweight

Alhassan took the center right away, with Buckley on the outside launching techniques from afar. Buckley shifted gears and blasted a double leg, but didn’t rack up much damage before Alhassan stood up. Buckley went back to the takedown couple more times, but when Alhassan was on his feet he was connecting with some bombs.

Buckley looked to go back to the takedown early in the seocnd act, but Alhassan kept popping right back up. On the feet, all of the volume was coming from Buckley. Alhassan was mostly defending while being backed up to the cage. There were moments when Alhassan would shell up and Buckley would unload extended combinations, without returning fire at all. Buckley even blasted a takedown down the stretch to put an exclamation point on the round.

Alhassan hit a trip in the final frame, and landed a couple of big punches before Buckley got back to his feet. Alhassan earned another takedown, trying to drop more hammers. Buckley tried to scramble away, but Alhassan stayed on top of him and kept trying to sniff out a finish.

