UFC Vegas 48 odds: Jamahal Hill is favored to KO Johnny Walker in main event

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 48, which is back at the familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup is going down in the UFC’s light heavyweight division when the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker, meets the #12 ranked, Jamahal Hill. Before we get to the start of the first matchup of the evening, let’s go take a look at the betting odds for these two violent specimens.

Going 2-1-1 in his last four fights, Hill is clocking in as a sizable betting favorite here. His moneyline is currently residing around the -235 mark, which means a winning $100 bet at those odds would see a total payout of $142.55. Having dropped three of his last four outings, Walker is planted firmly in the underdog slot. Johnny’s betting line can be found trending at about +190, and a successful gamble at those numbers would bring back a grand total of $290.

Not only is Hill strongly favored over Walker, but he’s also projected to knock him out. The prop bet ‘Hill wins by TKO/KO’ is on deck at -135, with ‘Walker wins by TKO/KO’ spotted at a much higher offering of +330.

With the fact that both men are often involved in explosive endings, and that weirdness factor that sometimes shows up for Hill’s matches, the oddsmakers are not expecting this UFC Vegas 48 main event to last all five rounds. The exotic bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ comes at a hefty cost of -450, with a +300 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

Check out the UFC Vegas 48 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

