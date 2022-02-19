Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion

Bellator MMA is in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut tonight (Feb. 19) for its second show of 2022.
In the main event of Bellator 274, former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie takes on former All-American collegiate wrestler Logan Storley in what is Bellator’s first ever non-title, five-round main event. About time this happened! That’ll be the norm moving forward for all Bellator main events unless we get some extraordinarily short notice fight that makes three rounds more practical.
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between former welterweight king Andrey Koreshkov and late notice replacement, ex-UFC fighter Chance Rencountre. Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti is also on the main card and could be a really intriguing lightweight battle.
Bellator 274 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at a special early start time of 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for streaming in the United Kingdom.
Main Card (Showtime, 9 PM ET)
Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell
Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
Preliminary Card (Online, 6 PM ET)
Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne
Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo
