Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion

Bellator MMA is in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut tonight (Feb. 19) for its second show of 2022.

In the main event of Bellator 274, former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie takes on former All-American collegiate wrestler Logan Storley in what is Bellator’s first ever non-title, five-round main event. About time this happened! That’ll be the norm moving forward for all Bellator main events unless we get some extraordinarily short notice fight that makes three rounds more practical.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between former welterweight king Andrey Koreshkov and late notice replacement, ex-UFC fighter Chance Rencountre. Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti is also on the main card and could be a really intriguing lightweight battle.

Bellator 274 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at a special early start time of 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for streaming in the United Kingdom.

Main Card (Showtime, 9 PM ET)

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

Preliminary Card (Online, 6 PM ET)

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo