UFC Vegas 48 full fight video highlights: Jamahal Hill devastates Johnny Walker with KO

The UFC Vegas 48 main event was the setting where the promotion’s #12 rated light heavyweight, Jamahal Hill, viciously knocked out the #10 rated, Johnny Walker, in the opening round.

The fighters were throwing kicks at one another right away, but it wasn't long after the punches started flying that Walker was put to sleep. It was an overhand right to the temple that sent Walker falling backwards in an almost cartoonish fashion. Then, Hill brought down the hammer with one devastating ground strike that put a savage cherry on the top.

Hill has always been a dangerous competitor, and now he’s doing it at a higher level. The sky seems to be the limit for this 30-year-old, who should break the top-10 with this victory.

Check out Mookie Alexander’s play-by-play of Jamahal Hill’s destruction of Johnny Walker:

Round 1 - Good action from both men in the opening minute. Leg kick by Walker. Head kick just misses for Walker. Counter right by Hill while backing up and Walker closes the distance, looks for a takedown. Knee to the body by Hill. They separate and are back to striking. They trade more kicks. Hill doing the pressuring. AND THEN HE KNOCKS OUT WALKER WITH A RIGHT HAND! KNOCKED HIM STIFF AND HE FELL LIKE A TREE! Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker by KO (punch) at 2:55 of round 1