UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 48: ‘WALKER VS. HILL’, set for Saturday, February 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a light heavyweight bout between strikers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill. A 195 lbs catchweight between middleweights Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett is the co-main event. The original main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev was pushed back to UFC 272 due to visa issues for Fiziev.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.