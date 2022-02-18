Gilbert Burns wants to test Khamzat Chimaev in five-round fight at UFC 273

Gilbert Burns wants to take Khamzat Chimaev into deep waters at UFC 273, revealing that he has requested a five-round fight and is waiting on the UFC to send the proposed contract.

Chimaev has won all four of his UFC fights thus far via first or second-round stoppage, but Burns wants to teach the Chechnyan a lesson the likes of Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert never could.

“Just waiting on the UFC with the confirmation and the contract,” Burns told The Schmo in a recent interview (h/t MMA News). “But I’m already in camp. I’m already getting ready for April 9 in Jacksonville against Chimaev. That’s what I see.”

“And I asked for five rounds. I don’t see no contract yet. I hope they do five rounds. And (I’m) just getting ready.”

Burns might be planning to humble Chimaev on April 9, but ‘Borz’ is already looking ahead to a number one contender’s bout against either Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal.

The Allstar Training Center product predicts he will ‘smash’ Burns at UFC 273 and then go on to fight the winner of Covington vs. Masvidal for the interim welterweight title.

“I am fighting Burns now, then after beating Burns, hopefully, I will fight the winner of Masvidal-Covington, because it seems like Usman has a hand injury and needs time to recover.”

UFC 273, which will likely feature Burns vs. Chimaev on the main card, is scheduled to take place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.