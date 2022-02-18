UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in live stream

It’s a card for the hardcores this weekend. Atop UFC Vegas 48 is a light heavyweight bout pitting Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill, below that are bouts occupied by names that most casuals would find hard to place.
The co-main for this one is a catchweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett. Also on the main card is former viral sensation Joaquin Buckley taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan.
The prelim card does have some Octagon veterans in action. Among them are Chas Skelly, Jessica-Rose Clark and Gabriel Benitez.
Before any of these bouts take place, though, all these fighters will need to make it through the weigh-in process. You can see how that goes by checking the live stream below.
This video comes via MMA Junkie It goes live at 12 PM ET.
Full results:
Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Catchweight (195 lbs): Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
Heavyweight: Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Prelim Card (4PM ET on ESPN+):
Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin
Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
Strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
Bantamweight: Jesse Strader vs. Chad Anheliger
