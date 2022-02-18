UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in live stream

It’s a card for the hardcores this weekend. Atop UFC Vegas 48 is a light heavyweight bout pitting Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill, below that are bouts occupied by names that most casuals would find hard to place.

The co-main for this one is a catchweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett. Also on the main card is former viral sensation Joaquin Buckley taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan.

The prelim card does have some Octagon veterans in action. Among them are Chas Skelly, Jessica-Rose Clark and Gabriel Benitez.

Before any of these bouts take place, though, all these fighters will need to make it through the weigh-in process. You can see how that goes by checking the live stream below.

This video comes via MMA Junkie It goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (7PM ET on ESPN+):

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Catchweight (195 lbs): Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight: Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Prelim Card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Bantamweight: Jesse Strader vs. Chad Anheliger