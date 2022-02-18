UFC Vegas 48 preview: Which version of Johnny Walker will we get?

Had Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev been able to maintain their spot atop UFC Vegas 48, it would have been a perfectly acceptable Fight Night card. As it is, there is a lot of interchangeable parts on this card from the opening contest of the night up to the co-main event. I’m not trying to be too harsh, as any card that loses the main event about a week-and-a-half out is taking a major hit, but that’s how things played out.

As it is, Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill is an alright main event, but it was the co-main event prior to the removal of dos Anjos and Fiziev for a reason. Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe it won’t be a short night for Walker and Hill. The rest of the contests are of low stakes – at least in the fans eyes – but the fights are well-matched, so I’d say it’s a worthwhile time to tune in.

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill, Light Heavyweight

Walker has been receiving nonstop hate for his latest appearance, a lackluster staring contest against Thiago Santos. While I agree most of it is well-deserved, there is at least one positive if taken in perspective: his reckless attack has been reigned in. Granted, it created another problem as he basically did nothing other than throw the occasional low kick. What I’m getting at is Walker has the ideal frame to execute a rangy attack from the outside. Walker stayed on the outside; now he needs to take the next step and utilize a jab, something I’m not sure he has ever thrown.

Make no mistake, there’s a reason why so many people went ga-ga over Walker over his first three UFC fights. He’s a MASSIVE light heavyweight, perhaps the biggest who has consistently made weight. Despite his frame, he’s still extremely explosive, not to mention athletic enough to successfully throw high risk strikes with impressive athlete. Unfortunately for Walker, he has become predictably unpredictable, opponents looking for those explosive moments, especially early on. Even more problematic is his chin has been exposed as a seriously sketchy issue. One KO loss in seven UFC fights isn’t too worrisome, but he was hurt multiple times by Ryan Spann – not known for his power – and his fight with Santos is indicative of someone reluctant to allow his chin to be touched. It has made many take a second look at the pair of KO losses he had on the regional scene.

For all the mystery that remains around Hill, his chin doesn’t appear to be a problem. The lanky 205er has no problem wading into the pocket and throwing fisticuffs. Despite his relative inexperience, Hill is already one of the more technical strikers in the division. Perhaps he could learn to make better use of his length to protect his chin – his defense has been atrocious – but he at least has a jab, something Walker is severely lacking.

One thing that has people jumping on Hill’s bandwagon was his loss to Paul Craig. Not that it was a good loss, but Hill acknowledged after the loss that he was overconfident going into that fight and paid the price. It appears to have served the purpose a prospect loss is supposed to serve, giving a talented fighter a sense of caution. Not that he showed a lot of caution against Jimmy Crute, but Hill also demonstrated he knew where he should attack Crute and did so with zero signs of his confidence being deflated.

The trajectory of these two fighters makes it obvious which way most people are swaying in this contest. Hill is an overwhelming favorite. However, before putting money on this contest, I’d caution people to remember Hill’s defense is still a sore spot and Walker doesn’t appear to have lost any of his power or explosion. It just takes one moment for Walker to turn out the lights. If there’s anything worth betting, it’s that this fight won’t go the distance, especially given neither were training for a five-round fight until just over a week ago. Hill will push Walker to action and will look to touch up his chin. That seems to be the most likely outcome. Hill via TKO of RD2