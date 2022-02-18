Buckley taps D.U.S.T self-defense ‘commander’ to be UFC cornerman; promises ‘never seen’ tactics

Detroit Urban Survival Training (aka D.U.S.T) made waves online recently thanks to its main man Commander Dale Brown. Brown went viral through his videos, which had questionable techniques that rubbed some people the wrong way.

Just like fight fans, UFC athletes have differing opinions on Brown’s ways. Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa, for one, isn’t too pleased and wants a fight with the internet star. Middleweight fighter Joaquin Buckley, on the other hand, claimed to be left impressed after paying Brown a visit himself.

Apparently, Buckley was so impressed that he asked Brown to be in his corner for his UFC Vegas 48 fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan this Saturday.

Brown himself confirmed the news in a recent interview with TMZ.

“He thought of me as soon as they needed another cornerman,” he told the entertainment outlet on Thursday.

“Super excited and honored to be chosen by a respected talented pro-MMA fighter that was so impressed by my urban survival tactical training system after he tested it that he wanted me on his team as the first ‘survival tactics cornerman.’”

TMZ reports that Brown received his license from the Nevada Athletic Commission last week. For his part, Brown promises a “surprise” for everyone tuning in.

“There are going to be surprise tactics never seen before used in the MMA UFC Octagon,” he said.

“This collaboration is going to be totally unexpected and these new Detroit survival tactics will be just as unexpected.”

The 27-year-old Buckley (13-4) rose in popularity after his highlight-reel knockout win over Impa Kasanganay in 2020. He last saw action in September against Brazil’s Antonio Arroyo, whom he defeated via third-round knockout and won a Performance of the Night Bonus from.