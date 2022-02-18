The Level Change Podcast 162: Bobby Green gets main event call-up

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 162

Beneil Dariush out, Bobby Green gets main event call-up vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 - 3:24

UFC looking at Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez; Zabit doesn’t look to be returning any time soon - 12:04

Brock Lesnar: UFC should’ve paid me more during my career - 19:06

Kevin Holland beats up another internet troll - 28:07

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 38:48

Stephie: Modafferi, Arlovski, Green, Phillips, Cannonier, Lewis, Adesanya (5-2)

Mookie: Modafferi, Arlovski, Green, Phillips, Brunson, Lewis, Adesanya (4-3)

Victor: Modafferi, Arlovski, Green, Rojo, Brunson, Lewis, Whittaker (2-5)

STANDINGS - 42:03

Mookie: 11-10

Victor: 10-11

Stephie: 10-11

Storley-Gracie - 42:52

Buckley-Alhassan - 46:22

Miller-Motta - 49:00

Daukaus-Pickett - 51:50

Walker-Hill - 53:33

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & AppleTV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.