‘Business rules’ - Manager says Conor McGregor could get title shot ‘if he wanted to’

No one would deny the star power that Conor McGregor holds. In a few short years, “The Notorious” has managed to transcend beyond prizefighting to become one of the biggest sports stars today.

With a name value of such magnitude and the eyeballs he brings in every time he fights, the 33-year-old Irishman has been able to position himself to get whatever matchups he may fancy. It’s something his management team recognizes, and according to one of his representatives at Paradigm Sports Tim Simpson, McGregor could even get a title shot upon his return.

“The thing with Conor is he’s always had options. So he will have options when he’s ready. And regardless of everything else that’s going on in the division, he sells. He could fight anybody and it will sell,” Simpson told Ariel Helwani in a recent episode of The MMA Hour.

“Regardless of what, I guess, could be said, is ‘right’ for the division, in the end, business rules. And he could step into that title fight if he wanted to.”

McGregor (22-6) has only won one fight as a lightweight since he made his debut in 2016. Since then, he’s gone 0-3 against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, respectively. He’s currently on a two-fight skid after his two fights with Poirier in 2021.