Report: Bobby Green steps in for Dariush, faces Islam Makhachev in short notice UFC main event

Bobby Green is set to headline his first UFC event.

Ariel Helwani reported on Wednesday that Beneil Dariush suffered an ankle injury and was forced to withdraw from his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 next weekend. About an hour after the headliner was canceled, Brett Okamoto of ESPN revealed that Green would be stepping in for the injured Dariush and meeting Makhachev at a catchweight on just 10 days’ notice.

Contracts have not been signed yet, but both men have verbally agreed to the fight. Green has also confirmed the news on social media.

Green was in action this past Saturday at UFC 271, where he earned a unanimous decision over Nasrat Haqparast. It was his second consecutive win as ‘King’ also defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 via first-round technical knockout at UFC 268 last November. The UFC veteran has remained a staple of the lightweight division for years, besting notable names such as James Krause, Josh Thomson and Clay Guida during his tenure with the promotion.

Makhachev has defeated all but one of his opponents under the UFC banner. The American Kickboxing Academy pupil rebounded from his first professional loss with nine straight wins that include submissions over Drew Dober, Thiago Moisés and Dan Hooker. Makhachev has drawn comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion who has often spoken highly of his protégé.

UFC Vegas 49 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the addition of Makhachev vs. Green, the event now has 12 confirmed fights.