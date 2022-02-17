UFC veteran, original ‘Ultimate Fighter’ competitor Mike Swick diagnosed with cancer

One of the original competitors on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ is in the fight of his life at the moment.

Mike ‘Quick’ Swick, who competed as a light heavyweight on TUF 1 and had 15 UFC appearances, revealed on Instagram that he was recently diagnosed with cancer, but has had cancer in his body for at least seven months.

The full statement can be read below:

Sometimes life throws you lemons, and then sometimes the whole lemon tree falls on your head. Anyway, for those wondering where I have been the last 5 weeks, I been battling cancer in the toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had. Started with a 48 hour water fast, then the first Chemo session with an additional 24 hour water fast, then a day of solid plant based organic food, followed by another chemo and fast, then plant based again, keeping this routine until the week was over. From then I kept Chemo every other day for the next 3 weeks while eating only plant based organic cancer killing foods daily. After 7 days all 15+ swollen lymph nodes in my neck were completely gone. Never had a single fever throughout, and vitals were always normal. Round 1 went to me for sure! Then I continued same chemo and plant based routine, without anymore fasting, until I checked out a couple days ago. Now recovering at home and actually feeling amazing mentally! Vitals all still good but still full of Chemo and a little weak and quite skinny. The lowest I got after the fasts and first week was 151lbs. I will get a scan and update in just over a week but I decided not to hide this. I want everyone to watch as I beat this BS and recover myself back to 100% with a full recovery. So stay tuned… P.S. I apparently had this for over 7 months without knowing. Even after passing an initial biopsy on my lymph node. Since all vitals were good and I passed all regular tests and blood work, we assumed it was the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine side effects, since the nodes swole up literally the day after I got it. So if you scroll back 7 months on my IG, you can see how much fun I was having with cancer and not even knowing it. Free-diving, skydiving, training… kinda crazy. Be safe everyone and never listen to the first diagnosis. P.S.S. Lastly and MOST important is all the appreciation in the world to my wonderful girlfriend Julia, who has supported me more than I ever thought a human could! We are about to have an amazing Chapter 2 my love!

Swick (15-6) started his UFC career as a middleweight, winning his first four fights and living up to his ‘Quick’ nickname with a slew of first-round victories. After a loss to Yushin Okami, he dropped to welterweight and went on another four-fight winning streak that included knockouts of Jonathan Goulet and Ben Saunders. He went on to lose a title eliminator vs. Dan Hardy at UFC 205, and then had another setback vs. Paulo Thiago at UFC 109.

Following the Thiago defeat, Mike was out of action for over two years, in large part due to a misdiagnosed stomach ailment that later proved to be esophageal spasms with acid reflux. When he did return, he knocked out DeMarques Johnson in 2012 for what proved to be the final win inside the Octagon. The 42-year-old has not fought since a loss to Alex Garcia at UFC 189 back in 2015, and has otherwise spent the past several years running the AKA Thailand mega-gym in Phuket.

Here’s to a quick and successful recovery for ‘quick’ Swick!