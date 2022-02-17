Lyoto Machida’s last fight on Bellator contract booked for May against Edwards

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida is ready to have the last fight of his current Bellator contract. According to the promotion’s own Twitter account, the ‘Dragon’ will take on the younger brother of UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards: Fabian.

Currently on a three-fight losing skid, Machida (26-11) lost via decision to Ryan Bader, Phil Davis and Gegard Mousasi, with the most recent one being in April 2021. The 43-year-old’s last win happened in June 2019, when he TKO’d Chael Sonnen with a flying knee.

Also looking to snap a bad skid, Edwards (9-2) has suffered back-to-back losses to Austin Vanderford and Costello van Steenis. The 29-year-old’s last victory took place back in November 2019, when he defeated Mike Shipman by way of split decision.

Now, Machida is expected to take on Edwards at Bellator London, on May 13, in England. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion, Yaroslav Amosov, and contender Michael Page.