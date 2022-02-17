 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch return to break down this week’s UFC event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and odds for every bout on the card. From Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill in the main event down to Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
Produced by Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
The UFC’s return to the Apex facility this week took a serious blow with the loss of the main event bout between Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos. In their place, light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill takes the next step toward contender status against wildman Johnny Walker. There’s also a middleweight bout between Joaquin Buckley & Abdul Razak Alhassan that promises violence, but that’s about it.

For fans interested in diving deeper into this pretty barren undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill — At 6:00, Odds 17:28, Picks, Zane: Walker, Connor: Hill
Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett — At 18:55, Odds 22:26, Picks, Both: Daukaus
Parker Porter vs. Alan BaudotAt 23:17, Odds 31:49, Picks, Both: Porter
Jim Miller vs. Nikolas MottaAt 32:06, Odds 37:09, Picks, Both: Miller
Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak AlhassanAt 38:12, Odds 46:13, Picks, Both:Buckley

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian RodriguezAt 4:35, Odds 11:15, Picks, Both: Pearce
Mario Bautista vs. Jay PerrinAt 11:43, Odds 14:52, Picks, Both: Bautista
Gabriel Benitez vs. David OnamaAt 15:30, Odds 22:08, Picks, Both: Onama
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie EggerAt 22:21, Odds 30:35, Picks, Both: Clark
Chas Skelly vs. Mark StrieglAt 30:51, Odds 38:00, Picks, Both: Skelly
Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de PaulaAt 38:16, Odds 43:13, Picks, Both: Belbita
Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse StraderAt 44:18, Odds 50.03, Picks, Both: Anheliger

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 — Zane went 11/14, Connor went 10/14. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 481/759 and Connor is now 469/759.

