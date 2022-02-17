The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC’s return to the Apex facility this week took a serious blow with the loss of the main event bout between Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos. In their place, light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill takes the next step toward contender status against wildman Johnny Walker. There’s also a middleweight bout between Joaquin Buckley & Abdul Razak Alhassan that promises violence, but that’s about it.

For fans interested in diving deeper into this pretty barren undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill — At 6:00, Odds 17:28, Picks, Zane: Walker, Connor: Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett — At 18:55, Odds 22:26, Picks, Both: Daukaus

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot — At 23:17, Odds 31:49, Picks, Both: Porter

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta — At 32:06, Odds 37:09, Picks, Both: Miller

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan — At 38:12, Odds 46:13, Picks, Both:Buckley

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez — At 4:35, Odds 11:15, Picks, Both: Pearce

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin — At 11:43, Odds 14:52, Picks, Both: Bautista

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama — At 15:30, Odds 22:08, Picks, Both: Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger — At 22:21, Odds 30:35, Picks, Both: Clark

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl — At 30:51, Odds 38:00, Picks, Both: Skelly

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula — At 38:16, Odds 43:13, Picks, Both: Belbita

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader — At 44:18, Odds 50.03, Picks, Both: Anheliger

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 — Zane went 11/14, Connor went 10/14. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 481/759 and Connor is now 469/759.

