UFC Vegas 48 preview: Unpolished gems populate the prelims

In broad terms, there isn’t anything to highlight with UFC Vegas 48. The UFC has a huge roster and is contractually obligated to offer those fighters so many fights over the year. That’s the best way to describe the preliminary fights on the card, at least to the casual fan. However, to the fan who wants to know if there are unpolished gems that need a bit more time, there is something worth looking into. David Onama looks like he could be something special in a couple of years. There’s a large part of the MMA community that is high on Christian Rodriguez, but he is debuting on short notice at a weight class above what most believe is his best weight class. There isn’t a lot beyond that, but preliminary UFC fights are frequently better than most other fights from lesser organizations.

Credit to Jonathan Pearce for rebuilding his reputation as a lot of people thought he was a bit of a joke after getting blasted by a past-his-prime Joe Lauzon. Pearce dropped down to featherweight and has effectively been able to return to the bullying nature that he flashed on the regional scene. Despite his massive frame for 145, he’s dogged in securing takedowns and wearing out his opposition with his constant grinding. Pearce is getting a fresh challenge in short-notice signing Christian Rodriguez . Some believe Rodriguez may have been the best prospect not signed who appeared on DWCS this past season, but it was his missing weight in his bantamweight contest that kept him from getting the contract. Shockingly well-rounded for a 24-year-old, Rodriguez has developed into a skilled pressure fighter after entering the sport with an accomplished wrestling base. However, it’s going to be a tough ask for him to turn away the more experienced Pearce on short notice. Rodriguez will put up a hell of a fight, but it’ll be too much of an ask for him in the end. Pearce via decision

