Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon pushed back to UFC 274

A previously reported lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon has been moved from an April 30th Fight Night card to UFC 274 on May 7th. MMA Junkie had the scoop earlier this week.

Cerrone (36-16, 2 NCs) is winless in his last six fights, having most recently suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Alex Morono last May. ‘Cowboy’ hasn’t had his hand raised since a five-round decision over Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottawa in 2019. We’re a long ways away from prime Cerrone, and if Dana White is true to his word then Donald is another loss away from being done inside the Octagon.

Lauzon (28-15) hasn’t competed since October 2019 in his home state of Massachusetts, but he did prevail in that fight by first-round TKO over Jonathan Pearce. The win snapped a three-fight losing streak, the longest of his career. At his peak he recorded victories over Melvin Guillard, Jeremy Stephens, Michael Chiesa, and Jamie Varner.

These two have combined for 64 UFC fights and 33 post-fight bonus awards. Maybe they can give us one more thrilling fight as their respective careers come to a close.

UFC 274 is expected to have Charles Oliveira defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the main event, with light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira against Jiri Prochazka as the co-headliner. No location or venue has been determined, but it’s far more fitting to have Cerrone and Lauzon in front of a full house of fans than the APEX.