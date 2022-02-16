Floyd Mayweather on Logan Paul’s alleged missing money: ‘Nothing comes right away’

Floyd Mayweather has assured Logan Paul that he will get paid in due time following allegations of missing funds from their 2021 exhibition match.

Mayweather allegedly owes Paul ‘$5-10 million’ (according to friends), but ‘TBE’ says such delays are to be expected in boxing.

“This comes with the territory. To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life,” the 50-0 boxer said on The Pivot Podcast (h/t BJPenn.com).

It has yet to be confirmed whether Paul has actually launched a lawsuit against Mayweather, but Floyd didn’t deny any of the allegations. Both men fought to a no-decision (ND) after eight rounds of action at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021.