Henry Cejudo talked to Cody Garbrandt about coaching: ‘I just want to guide him’

With Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin at the helm, Fight Ready in Phoenix, Arizona has become a home to several fighters looking to improve their game. Recent examples are former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who joined Cejudo ahead of their highly anticipated rematches against Rose Namajunas and Brandon Moreno.

As the former two-division champion continues to help fighters, there is one he believes could benefit the most from his coaching. During an interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo said he spoke with Cody Garbrandt and invited him to the gym for what sounds like a revamp.

“I talked to Cody Garbrandt, too, a little bit because I think he still has the talent,” said Cejudo. “There’s a lot of opportunity for him to continue to keep growing, and I think whatever he’s done in the past, I just want to guide him. I don’t necessarily want him here full time, but just give him a two cents of how is it that I think he should probably train. How is it that he should probably take the distance because Cody is so technical, he shouldn’t be in fist fights. He needs to just technically pick you apart.

“We talked to him on the phone,” continued Cejudo. “He’s good friends with Ali [Abdelaziz]. I’m looking out for him. I think his career, it blossomed in the beginning, and it’s just a lot of trial and error, and just fighting emotional has cost him.”

Garbrandt was the former UFC bantamweight champion, who has since gone 1-5 in his past six Octagon appearances. ’No Love’ has been brutally knocked out in four of the five losses, including his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 last December. Because of those finishes, he was implored to consider retirement from the sport, but the Team Alpha Male product has no interest in doing so yet.

Despite their previous verbal run-ins on social media, Cejudo had no ill-will toward Garbrandt and extended an olive branch because he still sees something in him. Though Garbrandt has not responded to Cejudo, ‘Triple C’ left the door open for him.

“It’s up to him. I’m just looking out for the dude. I think sometimes legends have to take care of legends.”