Alejandro Wajner: Pedgio Submission Fighting, BJJ Injuries, Coaching Wrestling, & More | Open GuardCast Jiu-Jitsu Podcast - 124

Welcome to ‘The Open GuardCast Jiu-Jitsu Podcast’, which is a project dedicated to promoting jiu-jitsu professionals. Tune in each week, Wednesdays at 2pm CST, on our ‘Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network’, for interviews, current events, and analysis of everything going on in the world of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling!

Your host is Danny O’Donnell. In addition to hosting this podcast, he is an MMA journalist contributing here at Bloody Elbow, as well as at Black Belt Mag. O’Donnell himself is a BJJ black belt who trains at the Marcio Andre Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Phoenix, AZ. Danny is joined by his Co-Host, Jake Watson, who is also a trained BJJ black belt, as well as the Assistant Coach affiliated with the Maracaba BJJ Academy out of Mesa, AZ. Jake is also an occasional commentator for flograppling.com.

We debuted the show recently at ‘Episode 121’, since we are picking up the pod off of Libsyn Directory, as it’s been running awhile now under its own steam. Over time, we will have all previous 120 episodes uploaded into our Bloody Elbow Presents Playlist for the show, for your listening pleasure. O’Donnell’s goal is to turn this podcast into the biggest Jiu-Jitsu Podcast out there and we intend to help him get as far as he can, so be sure to join us and check it out!

Our guest this week is Alejandro Wajner, one of the stars of the ‘Daisy Fresh’ documentary series on FloGrappling.com, a purple belt under Heath Pedigo; he is also the head wrestling coach at Mount Vernon Township High School. In this episode we discuss how he ended up training with the Pedigo team, the injuries he’s sustained as a purple belt, and his plans to return to competition, and much more...

You can follow Danny on his brand new twitter — @DannyOD_BJJ, or he can be found on instagram — @dannyod_bjj. His reoccurring guest co-host, Jake Watson can be found on instagram — @disciple_jiujitsu & @maracaba_bjj. The show’s instagram is @openguardcast, it can also be found on Facebook here. You can check in on this week’s guest, Alejandro Wajner on instagram, or he can be found on Facebook here. His affiliate can be found on insta as well — @pedigosubmissionfighting. For tons of free content, visit the Pedigo Submission Fighting YouTube channel.

