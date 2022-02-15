UFC fighter rankings: Adesanya moves up on P4P list, Tuivasa enters title contention

UFC 271 was certainly quite the event. From a successful title defense at middleweight to a huge KO that shook up the heavyweight division, a lot was going on. And the effect was noticeable on the rankings.

Israel Adesanya’s win allowed him to enter the top two on the P4P list, and Tai Tuivasa made one of the biggest rankings jumps in the last few years with his victory over Derrick Lewis. From the undercard, Casey O’Neill made the most of her opportunity against the retiring Roxanne Modafferi and was rewarded with a nice jump in the women’s 125 rankings.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Adesanya is up to two, dropping Alexander Volkanovski one spot to three. Max Holloway is up one to six, dropping the inactive Jon Jones to seven. Stipe Miocic falls a spot to take over 11 on his own.

Heavyweight - Tuivasa is up eight huge spots to three. Lewis falls two spots to five. Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Chris Daukaus all fall one spot each to six through eight respectively. Shamil Abdurakhimov drops two to ten. Tom Aspinall is down one to 11.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Jared Cannonier rises one to two, bumping down Marvin Vettori to three. Sean Strickland moves up into a tie with Paulo Costa for the five slot.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Gregor Gillespie moves up one into a tie with Conor McGregor for the nine spot.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - Sumudaerji and Tim Elliott flip-flop the 12 and 13 spots.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Casey O’Neill rises three spots to 12 following her UFC 271 win. Manon Fiarot is up one to 13. Maycee Barber is down one to 14. Erin Blanchfield enters the rankings at 15. Roxy Modafferi is out.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.