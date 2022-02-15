UFC 271 medical suspensions: Derrick Lewis receives two-month term after KO loss

Derrick Lewis has been given a two-month suspension by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) after his second-round knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event of UFC 271 this past Saturday.

Joining Lewis are Marcelo Rojo and Maxim Grishin, two preliminary fighters who were suspended indefinitely by the TDLR. Rojo was submitted via third-round rear-naked choke by Kyler Phillips, while Grishin earned a unanimous decision win over William Knight. The TDLR does not provide details of any potential injuries, so the reason behind these terms is unknown.

The rest of the fighters, including headliners Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, received relatively light suspensions.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Israel Adesanya: Suspended until Feb. 28

Robert Whittaker: Suspended until Feb. 28

Tai Tuivasa: Suspended until Feb. 20

Derrick Lewis: Suspended until April 14

Jared Cannonier: Suspended until Feb. 20

Derek Brunson: Suspended until March 15

Renato Moicano: Suspended until Feb. 20

Alexander Hernandez: Suspended until March 15

Bobby Green: Suspended until Feb. 22

Nasrat Haqparast: Suspended until Feb. 22

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended until Feb. 22

Jared Vanderaa: Suspended until Feb. 22

Casey O’Neill: Suspended until Feb. 22

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended until Feb. 22

Kyler Phillips: Suspended until Feb. 20

Marcelo Rojo: Suspended indefinitely

Carlos Ulberg: Suspended until Feb. 22

Fabio Cherant: Suspended until Feb. 22

Ronnie Lawrence: Suspended until March 6

Mana Martinez: Suspended until March 6

Jacob Malkoun: Suspended until Feb. 22

AJ Dobson: Suspended until Feb. 22

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended until March 30

Sergey Morozov: Suspended until March 30

Jeremiah Wells: Suspended until Feb. 20

Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha: Suspended until Feb. 20

Maxim Grishin: Suspended indefinitely

William Knight: Suspended until Feb. 22